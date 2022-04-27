© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown Planet News (27 April, 2022): Nuke War Threat, Food Supply Targeted, Rona Continues & More
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 27, 2022
https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1519024347939315712
https://twitter.com/OpenVAERS/status/1517611705882218496
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz0iELnX_6M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVVETnZFq-I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzSgLpNrr2E
https://www.bitchute.com/video/auquKENFhRjB/
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1722-james-corbett-explains-5th-generation-warfare/
https://summit.news/2022/04/27/uk-streaming-platform-censors-homophobic-line-in-2002-spiderman-movie/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1518289352509558784
https://twitter.com/AlexanderSoros/status/1518316811577659396
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsX-7hS94Yo
https://dailysnark.com/2022/04/15/ucf-football-ditching-traditional-numbers-on-uniforms-using-qr-codes-for-teams-spring-game/
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1519151307742859264
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1518014005612359680
https://twitter.com/MalloryMcMorrow/status/1516453738403143681
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1518509573539307521
https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1518727064815386624
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82428/why-do-all-these-food-facilities-keep-catching.html
https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/global-food-shortages-imminent?s=w
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1519057743650426881
https://breaking911.com/alert-e-coli-scare-prompts-recall-of-more-than-60-tons-of-ground-beef-sold-nationwide/
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/25/war-on-food-goes-hot-fbi-warns-cyberattacks-on-farms-one-farm-stands-up/
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/fbi-warns-imminent-cyber-attacks-food-plants-after-mysterious-rash-fires
https://www.lifenews.com/2022/04/26/south-carolina-gov-henry-mcmaster-signs-bill-declaring-churches-essential/
https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1517725945083441154
https://www.corbettreport.com/globaltreaty/
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1517821251301031938
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qs_ZCR0Qpr0
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1517569243797196801
https://www.thedailybeast.com/she-kills-people-from-7850-miles-away
https://twitter.com/JohnStossel/status/1517268440012177411
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1517076814199414784
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/20/operation-thermostat-italy-limits-air-conditioning-amid-energy-crisis-fears
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1517477415777361922
https://www.climatehustle2.com/
https://sovren.media/video/google-will-demonetize-any-site-that-questions-ukraine-war-1053.html
https://twitter.com/UsefulIdiotpod/status/1518986960026677249
https://twitter.com/citizenjeff/status/1518810764240293888
https://twitter.com/mj_mjohanna/status/1516699771787956231
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-kyiv-business-bulgaria-moldova-2505307f5dcc882d38bab642ffce649f
https://www.the-sun.com/news/5213926/putin-warns-nukes-west/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twsKfVjz5sk
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/04/21/they-must-be-out-of-their-minds-how-the-collective-west-is-stumbling-towards-nuclear-armageddon/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-has-received-fighter-planes-unnamed-us-ally-pentagon-confirms
https://www.zerohedge.com/military/white-house-doesnt-know-where-us-weapons-go-after-entering-ukraine
https://twitter.com/elaadeliahu/status/1517948443922255873
https://summit.news/2022/04/22/video-fauci-decrees-that-cdc-should-be-above-authority-of-courts/
https://anchor.fm/rfkjr/episodes/Orwell-and-Totalitarianism-with-Playwright-CJ-Hopkins-e1gsent
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1517239870875447297
https://rumble.com/v11zuuo-new-data-shows-troubling-trend-in-vaccinated.html
https://rumble.com/v12ch82-hhs-extends-covid-emergency.html
https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1519079725108727808
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMQ8d3PjF8E
https://twitter.com/OpenVAERS/status/1517611705882218496
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz0iELnX_6M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVVETnZFq-I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzSgLpNrr2E
https://www.bitchute.com/video/auquKENFhRjB/
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1722-james-corbett-explains-5th-generation-warfare/
https://summit.news/2022/04/27/uk-streaming-platform-censors-homophobic-line-in-2002-spiderman-movie/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1518289352509558784
https://twitter.com/AlexanderSoros/status/1518316811577659396
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsX-7hS94Yo
https://dailysnark.com/2022/04/15/ucf-football-ditching-traditional-numbers-on-uniforms-using-qr-codes-for-teams-spring-game/
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1519151307742859264
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1518014005612359680
https://twitter.com/MalloryMcMorrow/status/1516453738403143681
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1518509573539307521
https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1518727064815386624
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82428/why-do-all-these-food-facilities-keep-catching.html
https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/global-food-shortages-imminent?s=w
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1519057743650426881
https://breaking911.com/alert-e-coli-scare-prompts-recall-of-more-than-60-tons-of-ground-beef-sold-nationwide/
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/25/war-on-food-goes-hot-fbi-warns-cyberattacks-on-farms-one-farm-stands-up/
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/fbi-warns-imminent-cyber-attacks-food-plants-after-mysterious-rash-fires
https://www.lifenews.com/2022/04/26/south-carolina-gov-henry-mcmaster-signs-bill-declaring-churches-essential/
https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1517725945083441154
https://www.corbettreport.com/globaltreaty/
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1517821251301031938
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qs_ZCR0Qpr0
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1517569243797196801
https://www.thedailybeast.com/she-kills-people-from-7850-miles-away
https://twitter.com/JohnStossel/status/1517268440012177411
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1517076814199414784
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/20/operation-thermostat-italy-limits-air-conditioning-amid-energy-crisis-fears
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1517477415777361922
https://www.climatehustle2.com/
https://sovren.media/video/google-will-demonetize-any-site-that-questions-ukraine-war-1053.html
https://twitter.com/UsefulIdiotpod/status/1518986960026677249
https://twitter.com/citizenjeff/status/1518810764240293888
https://twitter.com/mj_mjohanna/status/1516699771787956231
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-kyiv-business-bulgaria-moldova-2505307f5dcc882d38bab642ffce649f
https://www.the-sun.com/news/5213926/putin-warns-nukes-west/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twsKfVjz5sk
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/04/21/they-must-be-out-of-their-minds-how-the-collective-west-is-stumbling-towards-nuclear-armageddon/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-has-received-fighter-planes-unnamed-us-ally-pentagon-confirms
https://www.zerohedge.com/military/white-house-doesnt-know-where-us-weapons-go-after-entering-ukraine
https://twitter.com/elaadeliahu/status/1517948443922255873
https://summit.news/2022/04/22/video-fauci-decrees-that-cdc-should-be-above-authority-of-courts/
https://anchor.fm/rfkjr/episodes/Orwell-and-Totalitarianism-with-Playwright-CJ-Hopkins-e1gsent
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1517239870875447297
https://rumble.com/v11zuuo-new-data-shows-troubling-trend-in-vaccinated.html
https://rumble.com/v12ch82-hhs-extends-covid-emergency.html
https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1519079725108727808
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMQ8d3PjF8E
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.