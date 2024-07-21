✈️💥🇺🇦 Russian Armed Forces aviation struck the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Air strike of a Su-34 fighter-bomber with a FAB-3000 bomb from a UMPC on the enemy’s location in Liptsy, Kharkov region.

Fighters from the 3rd Battalion of the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard found themselves a cozy house in the village of Liptsy in the Kharkov region, but forgot that Russian "reconnaissance birds" are actively operating in the sky.

