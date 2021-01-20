BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2285-6PM BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP's FAREWELL ADDRESS - TWITTER BAN's RSBN
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
70 views • January 20, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2285 - 6PM EASTERN
TUESDAY - JANUARY 19, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 

EP 2285-6PM BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP's FAREWELL ADDRESS - TWITTER BAN's RSBN 


President Trump delivered a powerful farewell speech on Tuesday.  This speech was not removed or censored by the leftist tech elites.  In his final remarks President Donald Trump promised his movement will live on.  In his final remarks President Donald Trump promised his movement will live on. And that was his final speech as president.  Let the demons rejoice.
SPECIAL GUEST:  Victoria Jackson - Victoria supported herself as a cigarette girl and as a typist at the American Cancer Society, waitress at The Kipling Retirement Hotel, and performed stand-up comedy for two years until Johnny Carson put her act (which consisted of her doing a handstand while reciting poetry) on national TV. Following her 22 appearances with Johnny, she starred in many movies and TV shows, most notably, Saturday Night Live (1986-1992).
http://victoriajackson.com /http://victoriajackson.com/14008/the-vicki-wicki-wacky-jackson-show-new https://twitter.com/victoriajackson?s=21
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶   https://petesantilli.mobi 
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text   
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow   🚨🚨
  (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
🚨Donate Via Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL:  Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080


  
WE HAVE A NEW AUDIO-ONLY LISTENER LINE  ☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text  
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  🚨🚨
PLEASE SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS:
😄 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight We Take Everywhere: 🔦
➡️ http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code PETE20

👉Get The Only Collagen Powder We Use Here: 🍃
➡️ http://healthwithpete.com ⬅️ 
Get 51% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^^ 

BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/  

Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps

☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232

📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream:  http://petelive.tv  
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
🔵Show Headlines, Notes &  Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/ 
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/petesantilli
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast 
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Keywords
pete santilliconservativepoliticaltalk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Douglas Harrington
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy