🤬 Israel erases IDF child rape case with terror label - Ex–State Dept official

While vetting US arms transfers to Israel, his team flagged a credible report from Defense of Children International Palestine (DCIP) about the rape of a 13-year-old boy in Israel’s Moskobia prison, says former State Dept. official Josh Paul.

The very next day, he says, the IDF raided DCIP’s office, seized their computers, and branded the group a “terrorist entity.”

💬 “I think it is vital that atrocities not happen to anyone, not sexual violations, not any kind of gross violation of human rights.”