BOMBSHELL! WHO CAN EQUALIZE THAT WHICH ELOHIYM HAS TURNED UPSIDE_DOWN !! ONLY EMANUEL-WITH US IS EL. (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)

THIS SLAMS The Door In the Face of ALL the Haters,, The SCRIPTURE Cannot be Broken and the TRUTH will Judge All of US.... Now the TRUTH Is Right where it is supposed to be ((((( UP )))))

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/