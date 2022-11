Boat trip on the Neva

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaZbtMi_VXA







Steamboat on the Neva. Boat trip. The video is related to the slideshow for the Day of the City of St. Petersburg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fwf-azdLe6I Day of the city through the eyes of a visitor (St. Petersburg) Day of the city through the eyes of a visitor. Archive video. Neva





As well as a musical event in St. Petersburg METAL-SHIP

(official community)





METAL-SHIP is a unique event for Russia that has been held in St. Petersburg since 2010... Its main essence is that metalheads can take a break from stuffy clubs and enjoy hanging out with like-minded people in the open air, which everyone needs in summer... Moreover, the main attributes of club life are also preserved - this is booze (which, by the way, you can bring with you) and the right music sounding from the speakers ... Plus, you can also fry kebabs at daytime swims (bring meat with you too) ...





The main milestones in the history of the metal ship:

08/21/2010 - the first swim took place...

05/12/2016 - the first sold-out 2 weeks before the event...

05/28/2017 - for the first time the event was held on a large double-deck ship, where 5 live bands of various metal genres performed...

06/15/2018 - the first night swim took place...





Over the years of its existence, the metal ship has become an event not only of a local, but also of an international scale... The visitors of this event were both neighbors from other cities of Russia and guests from different countries, such as Finland, Austria, England, Holland...

Also on board were repeatedly seen the stars of the national metal scene, members of such bands as Stalwart, Izmoroz, Troll Gnet Yel, Tiran, etc. And on the big ship with live music, in addition to St. Petersburg bands, bands from Moscow and Holland performed...





Organizers:

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

