LIVE STREAM FROM MAC’S PUBLIC HOUSE IN STATEN ISLAND - (7:00 PM EASTERN DEC. 2, 2020)

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Twenty-four hours after the owner of Mac’s Public House was led away in handcuffs for allegedly refusing to close his pub during the pandemic, a huge crowd of Staten Islanders assembled outside to protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo's totalitarian coronavirus restrictions.
ALSO SEE: Scott LoBaido Wed. Night at MAC's
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ttkZB5i13g
CROWDSOURCEtheTruth (1 hr., 42 min.)
https://www.pscp.tv/csthetruth/1ynJOBbQkbXGR
Mac’s Public House COVID restriction protest draws large crowd (aerial video, no audio)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4CZKXlGohY
Andrew Cuomo's Thanksgiving Message
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Astck1hNTVjy/
Mac's Public House is Fighting Tyrannical Governmental diktats
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ikEQsmNuXYAe/
Open Your Business (1 min., 19 seconds)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3oTW7tpXYw
Mirrored:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DugB9ojfWy0&;pbjreload=101