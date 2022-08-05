Atheist And Christians...Can They Be Friends?

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Atheists and Christians doesn't have to be enemies. Imagine what could be accomplished if Christians and atheists sat down and listen to each other patiently, to find common ground. That's what an African American named Daryl Davis did with some of his most violent opponents. The lesson we learned from his experiences are presented as the solution to the hatred between atheists and Christians.