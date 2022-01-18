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A London retrospective
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20 views • January 18, 2022
Zachary Denman, January 13, 2022
What will happen to London? I've gathered so much footage of London in the last 20 years, I thought it would be nice to give you a retrospective and share my thoughts on the current times. Enjoy! 🎬🧡⭐️
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
What will happen to London? I've gathered so much footage of London in the last 20 years, I thought it would be nice to give you a retrospective and share my thoughts on the current times. Enjoy! 🎬🧡⭐️
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
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