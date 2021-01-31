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My BORGWARE Laptop - repaired many times and why I need your help
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20 views • January 31, 2021
considering a 2 buck subscribestar monthly donation its not
much to ask
I can do so much more with a 32 core laptop if they make them
but I know a better laptop will help me keep going with channel
all funds go to channel not my pocket
much to ask
I can do so much more with a 32 core laptop if they make them
but I know a better laptop will help me keep going with channel
all funds go to channel not my pocket
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