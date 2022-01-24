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The Vox Report: We Will Lose All Struggles - unless we have the courage to confront our enemy (24JAN2022)
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153 views • January 24, 2022
The Vox Report: We Will Lose All Struggles - unless we have the courage to confront our enemy (24JAN2022)
Mirror Source: Harry Vox(BitChute)
Subscribe to his BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
As a movement gains momentum and grows in size it becomes unable to confront Jewish power. That is the organizational limitations on the western world at this time. And too many smaller outfits lack the intellectual clarity to get the job done and, worse, most are mere covert instruments of Jewish power. This is a problem that has faced our struggle to reach our society's potential since our beginnings.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Mirror Source: Harry Vox(BitChute)
Subscribe to his BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
As a movement gains momentum and grows in size it becomes unable to confront Jewish power. That is the organizational limitations on the western world at this time. And too many smaller outfits lack the intellectual clarity to get the job done and, worse, most are mere covert instruments of Jewish power. This is a problem that has faced our struggle to reach our society's potential since our beginnings.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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