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🚨Trump's policy chief threatens Iran with punishment 'not seen in modern history' - Miller
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨🗣 Trump's policy chief threatens Iran with punishment 'not seen in modern history'

Stephen Miller openly threatens Iran with unprecedented military escalation as negotiations stall.

🤬 "Iran can either agree to a piece of paper that is satisfactory to the US, or they can face a punishment from our military the likes of which has not been seen in modern history."

📹 Iran has successfully restored its underground missile cities, kept 90% of its launch infrastructure intact, and watched the US Senate vote to end the war.

Now, the US administration is trying to dictate what Iran should sign — clear sign that the leverage is gone.

Adding, Trump again failing in Democracy:

US threatens to revoke Palestinian diplomats' visas unless UN candidacy dropped – internal cable

The Trump administration is pressuring Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour to withdraw his bid for UN General Assembly vice president – or else.

A State Department cable obtained by NPR warns that Mansour has a "history of accusing Israel of genocide"

👉 The election is June 2.

👉 The US threatened to revoke visa waivers for the entire Palestinian UN mission in New York if Mansour doesn't withdraw

👉 The cable warned his appointment would "undermine Trump's Gaza agenda"

The Israeli lobby is terrified of even the possibility of a Palestinian official sitting at the UN's high table.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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