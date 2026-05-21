🚨Trump's policy chief threatens Iran with punishment 'not seen in modern history' - Miller

🚨🗣 Trump's policy chief threatens Iran with punishment 'not seen in modern history'



Stephen Miller openly threatens Iran with unprecedented military escalation as negotiations stall.



🤬 "Iran can either agree to a piece of paper that is satisfactory to the US, or they can face a punishment from our military the likes of which has not been seen in modern history."



📹 Iran has successfully restored its underground missile cities, kept 90% of its launch infrastructure intact, and watched the US Senate vote to end the war.



Now, the US administration is trying to dictate what Iran should sign — clear sign that the leverage is gone.

Adding, Trump again failing in Democracy:

US threatens to revoke Palestinian diplomats' visas unless UN candidacy dropped – internal cable



The Trump administration is pressuring Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour to withdraw his bid for UN General Assembly vice president – or else.



A State Department cable obtained by NPR warns that Mansour has a "history of accusing Israel of genocide"



👉 The election is June 2.



👉 The US threatened to revoke visa waivers for the entire Palestinian UN mission in New York if Mansour doesn't withdraw



👉 The cable warned his appointment would "undermine Trump's Gaza agenda"



The Israeli lobby is terrified of even the possibility of a Palestinian official sitting at the UN's high table.





