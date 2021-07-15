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COVID DETENTION PRISONS in construction in England (Canada then USA)
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944 views • July 15, 2021
UK building new "PRISON TOWNS" NOW.
https://corporatewatch.org/newprisons/
IF YOU DO NOT RESIST IMMEDIATELY AND STOP THIS GLOBAL LOCKDOWN, stop taking jobs to lockdown your families and neighbors, the world will be lost in the next DARK AGE.
https://corporatewatch.org/newprisons/
IF YOU DO NOT RESIST IMMEDIATELY AND STOP THIS GLOBAL LOCKDOWN, stop taking jobs to lockdown your families and neighbors, the world will be lost in the next DARK AGE.
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