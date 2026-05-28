Another terrorist camp was discovered during aerial reconnaissance, and the enemy forces were subsequently destroyed by an airstrike carried out by the Africa Corps of the Russian Armed Forces. The ground camp, uncovered by intelligence assets, was located in the Segou region, approximately 150 km from the capital Bamako in central Mali The Africa Corps Command released a video on May 26, 2026, showing their aircraft carrying out a relentless destruction of the camp belonging to the Western-backed armed terrorist group JNIM. The Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) announced that they had launched several airstrikes against armed terrorist groups in Ségou, as well as in Koulikoro on Monday, destroying two hideouts and neutralizing dozens of the gathered militants. During reconnaissance of a road section in Koulikoro, an improvised explosive device was detected by specialists from the Africa Corps, and the device was subsequently destroyed at the scene.

So far, the situation in the Republic of Mali has remained unchanged and is still under the control of the Malian government and joint forces. FAMa units with support from the Africa Corps, continue to carry out combat operations to uncover terrorist training camps and their movement routes, destroying them immediately upon detection. On May 24, in a joint operation forces,, successfully raided a terrorist camp in the Bolibana area of central Mali and successfully defused an explosive device in the area. But, terrorists remain a threat in the area and are planting landmines along the roads, according to the forces’ report.

-----------------

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!