Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why We're Interviewing Vladimir Putin
channel image
High Hopes
3040 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
128 views
Published Yesterday

Tucker Carlson


Feb 6, 2024


The interview will appear here: https://tuckercarlson.com/


Follow Tucker on X: https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzmvvKdts8I

Keywords
vladimir putinpresidentrussiatucker carlsoninterviewing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket