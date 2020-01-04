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Hong Kong’s Today; the World’s Tomorrow?
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172 views • January 04, 2020
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is tearing Hong Kong apart. If we fall, who will be the next?
Read Hongkongers’ Open Letter and join our fight against authoritarianism here: https://freedomhongkong.org
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Ever since the beginning of the anti-ELAB movement in June 2019, the CCP has been tightening its grip on Hong Kong faster than ever. While Hong Kong citizens face police brutality on a daily basis, Beijing is exerting unprecedented pressure on various business sectors and spreading white terror all over the city. Our human rights condition is deteriorating rapidly and reaching an unprecedented low since the Handover in 1997.
On 4 September 2019, after 87 days of consecutive mass protests, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam finally announced the withdrawal of the controversial Extradition Law Amendment Bill. Yet it is too little, too late — 1,140 arrests were made; protesters were charged with “rioting”; the Hong Kong Police Force indiscriminately beat up citizens, blatantly attacked journalists and turned the city into a complete police state while bearing no consequence for all the atrocities they have committed. Government officials, having failed to respond to the people’s demands, staged “dialogues” in a closed venue stationed with armed riot police.
We know what we are facing, we know who is the “black hand” pulling the strings, and we know our opponent is one of the most brutal tyrannies in the world: the CCP. However, justice has yet to be served, and this is why we are still fighting for our freedom and future!
The tyranny is right there, and it is waving its claws at the free world to step up its oppression. If we fall, you might be next. Please stand with Hong Kong and join our fight against authoritarianism.
Read Hongkongers’ Open Letter and join our fight against authoritarianism here: https://freedomhongkong.org
———————————
Ever since the beginning of the anti-ELAB movement in June 2019, the CCP has been tightening its grip on Hong Kong faster than ever. While Hong Kong citizens face police brutality on a daily basis, Beijing is exerting unprecedented pressure on various business sectors and spreading white terror all over the city. Our human rights condition is deteriorating rapidly and reaching an unprecedented low since the Handover in 1997.
On 4 September 2019, after 87 days of consecutive mass protests, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam finally announced the withdrawal of the controversial Extradition Law Amendment Bill. Yet it is too little, too late — 1,140 arrests were made; protesters were charged with “rioting”; the Hong Kong Police Force indiscriminately beat up citizens, blatantly attacked journalists and turned the city into a complete police state while bearing no consequence for all the atrocities they have committed. Government officials, having failed to respond to the people’s demands, staged “dialogues” in a closed venue stationed with armed riot police.
We know what we are facing, we know who is the “black hand” pulling the strings, and we know our opponent is one of the most brutal tyrannies in the world: the CCP. However, justice has yet to be served, and this is why we are still fighting for our freedom and future!
The tyranny is right there, and it is waving its claws at the free world to step up its oppression. If we fall, you might be next. Please stand with Hong Kong and join our fight against authoritarianism.
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