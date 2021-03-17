© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's Goin' On?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
227 views • March 17, 2021
What a great song!! Please share. Thank you!!
Support freedom. Together we achieve great things. Donate now: http://bit.ly/supportFREEDOM
Legal Challenge:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
The Constitutional Rights Centre:
https://www.constitutionalrightscentre.ca/
Melody is from "What's Up?", by 4 Non Blondes.
Lyrics by 1 Former Brunette.
Legal Challenge to COVID-19 Measures Filed In Ontario Superior Court:
Due to the egregious and persistent violations of Canadians’ Constitutional rights by Federal, Provincial and Municipal governments in their response to Covid-19, Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Support freedom. Together we achieve great things. Donate now: http://bit.ly/supportFREEDOM
Legal Challenge:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
The Constitutional Rights Centre:
https://www.constitutionalrightscentre.ca/
Melody is from "What's Up?", by 4 Non Blondes.
Lyrics by 1 Former Brunette.
Legal Challenge to COVID-19 Measures Filed In Ontario Superior Court:
Due to the egregious and persistent violations of Canadians’ Constitutional rights by Federal, Provincial and Municipal governments in their response to Covid-19, Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.