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Warning: children are unsafe in certain schools
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51 views • February 28, 2021
In 2018 there was a Superbowl LIII predictive programming commercial that essentially established the vision for what we are seeing in schools today. And it’s disturbing! This video not only makes the plan obvious, but it tells you what to do about it.
Parents, as you know: children are impressionable. Therefore, do not let your children get used to being restrained! If being restrained in cages becomes the norm in schools, they won’t resist being lured into cages in public by strangers. Don’t let your children become products to be bought and sold like all-purpose goods!
Source Videos
Super Bowl Commercial link -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U90bDUi6RfI
President Trump calls Democrats 'sick people' —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCRgpY4xk-c
The line must be drawn here -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3RNsZvdYZQ
We are taking back our country from evil tyrants -> https://www.bitchute.com/video/2dKEO2oZySeQ/
Parents, as you know: children are impressionable. Therefore, do not let your children get used to being restrained! If being restrained in cages becomes the norm in schools, they won’t resist being lured into cages in public by strangers. Don’t let your children become products to be bought and sold like all-purpose goods!
Source Videos
Super Bowl Commercial link -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U90bDUi6RfI
President Trump calls Democrats 'sick people' —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCRgpY4xk-c
The line must be drawn here -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3RNsZvdYZQ
We are taking back our country from evil tyrants -> https://www.bitchute.com/video/2dKEO2oZySeQ/
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