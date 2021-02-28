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Warning: children are unsafe in certain schools
The Revelator
The Revelator
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51 views • February 28, 2021
In 2018 there was a Superbowl LIII predictive programming commercial that essentially established the vision for what we are seeing in schools today. And it’s disturbing! This video not only makes the plan obvious, but it tells you what to do about it.

Parents, as you know: children are impressionable. Therefore, do not let your children get used to being restrained! If being restrained in cages becomes the norm in schools, they won’t resist being lured into cages in public by strangers. Don’t let your children become products to be bought and sold like all-purpose goods!

Source Videos

Super Bowl Commercial link -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U90bDUi6RfI

President Trump calls Democrats 'sick people' —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCRgpY4xk-c

The line must be drawn here -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3RNsZvdYZQ

We are taking back our country from evil tyrants -> https://www.bitchute.com/video/2dKEO2oZySeQ/
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childrensuperbowlpredictive programmingschoolsavacados
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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