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Episode 118 - The Truth About the Biden Crime Family
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31 views • October 19, 2020
If you get your news from the numerous alphabet soup news outlets and any number of other mainstream, pro-Democratic Party sources, you are likely unaware of the recent bombshell stories that depict Joe Biden, not only as a liar, but a corrupt, influence-peddler-for-hire, mob boss.
In addition to exposing Biden's corruption and his general lack of fitness for office, these stories provide us with more evidence of the media's double-standard, the general lack of principles in the Democratic Party and the existence of a dual justice system whereby Republicans get canceled, investigated, indicted, arrested and impeached for NOT committing a crime while Democrats, who actually break the law walk away scot-free.
In addition to exposing Biden's corruption and his general lack of fitness for office, these stories provide us with more evidence of the media's double-standard, the general lack of principles in the Democratic Party and the existence of a dual justice system whereby Republicans get canceled, investigated, indicted, arrested and impeached for NOT committing a crime while Democrats, who actually break the law walk away scot-free.
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