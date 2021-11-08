Peter Navarro Exposes Fauci’s Crimes at the White House in His Book “In Trump Time”

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11/05/2021 Peter Navarro exposed Fauci’s crimes in the White House in the book “In Trump Time”, including him obstructing the issuance of a travel ban on China, covering up the truth about the CCP virus leading to the pandemic, and funding the gain-of-function research in Wuhan using Americans’ taxpayer’s money.