DEEP STATE DECODES 04/23/23 EPISODE 451

Coup d'état’ersMusic intro: Dua Lipa - New Rules

Video credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSseEz96Gh8 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Part 1): The Pandemic ‘Coup D'état’

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/robert-f-kennedy-jr-argues-american-middle-class-systematically-wiped-covid-19-lockdowns

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAvAQrDOE6k Asherah and the Sky Armies

https://rumble.com/v2jtiqk-blackrock-summed-up-in-8-minutes.html BlackRock Summed up In 8 Minutes

https://thedcpatriot.com/watch-sad-pathetic-grown-man-throws-fit-like-a-toddler-causes-plane-to-divert-and-land-elsewhere-over-crying-baby-who-triggered-him-video-inside/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9GyqoPMvfRa/ DOCTORS AROUND THE WORLD ISSUE DIRE WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izzEdn0ofkY This Massive Object Has Again Just Set Off Earth's Defence System After It Entered Our Solar System

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/breaking-60-minutes-interview-will-attempt-to-make-ray-epps-a-victim-despite-admitting-in-text-message-to-nephew-he-orchestrated-it-video/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/coroner-finds-healthy-32-year-old-doctor-died-from-cerebral-blood-clot-caused-by-covid-vaccine-wife-now-suing-astrazeneca/

https://davidvance.net/this-is-a-compliance-test/

https://nypost.com/2023/04/22/anthony-weiner-spotted-at-event-with-estranged-wife-huma-abedin/

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d012240f-e352-407d-996e-74a99cd11efe

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all

https://tv.gab.com/channel/ArvilsArk

[email protected]

DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES

https://buy.stripe.com/eVa17aecN32M4JqcMM