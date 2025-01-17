THE RITUAL SACRIFICE MURDER 💀 OF ROSANNE BOYLAND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The crisis actors | demonic agents couldn't spell ICU, much less have worked in one
TOMMYTATUMNEWS - Never forget what happened to Rosanne Boyland on January 6th. She was murdered by police who then went on to make a career out of lying about how they tried to save her life before smearing her as a drug addict and creating her body. Has there been a more evil action taken against a citizen?
Source: https://x.com/BenKaxton/status/1866258831518359797
Thumbnail: https://survivalmagazine.org/news/newly-obtained-body-cam-footage-shows-clear-view-of-officers-violently-assaulting-rosanne-boyland-before-her-death-as-she-laid-unconscious-on-jan-6/
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/gif/8wc0k2 [added to prove #FEDSURRECTION]