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Cannibalism: A "Business Plan" Being Taught To Kids In Georgia Schools
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21 views • October 20, 2021
This is a DEEPLY disturbing episode and is NOT suitable for young minds. However, as parents and Warriors protecting our children, we MUST know what is going on around us. This particular incident is going on in the State of Georgia in Bryan County. The schools are assigning children to create a business plan to eat human babies a la Jeffrey Dahmer.
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