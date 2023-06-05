@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™: Email’s Invention by a 14-yr-old Indian Boy Reveals Most White Supremacists Aren’t White





Dr.SHIVA™: Email’s Invention by a 14-yr-old Indian Boy Reveals Most White Supremacists Aren’t White - Interview





Full post with transcript: https://vashiva.com/most-white-supremacists-arent-white/





In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares the facts about his extraordinary invention of email in 1978 while a 14-year-old working in Newark, NJ at a small medical college, and provides a more compelling analysis that the real issue is not that he created email, for which the facts are BLACK & WHTE, but rather why was a “controversy” fabricated to intentionally conceal these facts. This analysis reveals an insidious nature of White Supremacy: one doesn’t have to be White to be a White Supremacist.





Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

⋯ ∇∆