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Nick Fuentes on Syrian civil war [Chinese subtitle] 敘利亞內戰真相–川普嘗試與阿塞德政府合作以打擊ISIS（深層政府則利用ISIS以推翻阿塞德政府）
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40 views • June 06, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n35mpm4y5OY
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n35mpm4y5OY
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