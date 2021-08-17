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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 18) We are looking for Honest Personal that have no Use for LIES - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • August 17, 2021
Honesty is a key in what we do. Our people need to know the truth and where the Vendor Cards Money is coming from, and people, their parents, and grand grand parents were all defrauded, therefore, the Vendor card's money is a prepaid money owed to people, their parents, and their grand grand parents. There will be educational programs to teach people about the reason behind the Vendor card system, and for sure it's not a government welfare. You learn things about Money and Paper Currency as if you never heard about it in your life before. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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