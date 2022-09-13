China Invading Taiwan a 'Distinct Threat': Jake Sullivan

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https://gnews.org/post/p1kc45b4d
09/07/2022 National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says a military contingency around Taiwan remains a distinct threat and China has actually stated as official policy that it is not taking the invasion of Taiwan off the table. The U.S. will continue to push back against any effort to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. There is legislation now moving forward through Congress to strengthen U.S. security assistance for Taiwan.