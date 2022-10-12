Self-Replicating Xenobots, Embryogenesis, Synthetic Biology, Morphoceuticals & Blurring the Lines Between Man and Machine | Michael Levin (Biologist at Tufts University)

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Self-Replicating Xenobots, Embryogenesis, Synthetic Biology, Morphoceuticals and Blurring the Lines Between Man and Machine | Michael Levin (Biologist at Tufts University)
Watch the Original FULL LENGTH October 1st 2022 Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3lsYlod5OU
Watch the Original November 21st 2021 Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmRaIQOlxTY&t=1s
What Is the Connection to Tufts University and the World Economic Forum? https://archives.tufts.edu/repositories/2/archival_objects/11571
https://careers.tufts.edu/companies/the-world-economic-forum/jobs/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/university-of-tufts
https://sites.tufts.edu/digitalplanet/tag/world-economic-forum/
Who Is Michael Levin?
Michael Levin is a biologist at Tufts University working on novel ways to understand and control complex pattern formation in biological systems. https://www.morphoceuticals.com/team
What Is Michael Levin Working On? https://www.morphoceuticals.com/
Learn More About Professor Michael Levin: https://aiforwardforum.com/?page_id=509
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Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan?
Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda
WATCH - Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net" - https://rumble.com/v1c9dt1-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net.html
READ - Fitbit analyzed data on 6 billion nights of sleep – with fascinating results - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/02/fitbit-analyzed-data-on-6-billion-nights-of-sleep-with-fascinating-results
READ - WO-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397
READ - Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en
READ - US 2021/0082583 A1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of Patent # CN112220919A? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html
READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The ENTIRE Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda-Explained (In 21 Minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html
READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The INTERNET OF BODIES Explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html
Learn More Today At: www.Rand.org