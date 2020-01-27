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How To Prepare For The Coronavirus - Get Ready Its Already Here!
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85 views • January 27, 2020
In this video I explain how to get ready for the Coronavirus when it eventually breaks out in the Toronto area. There are government checks at the airport so all flights from China are going to keep piling in.
Our government is going to kill us, BE READY!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Our government is going to kill us, BE READY!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
ARANA NATION: https://www.youtube.com/user/mbarana100
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/kjj300
VK: https://www.youtube.com/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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