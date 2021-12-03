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** NUREMBERG II AWAITS FAUCI ** - Fauci’s Dead Babies and Mass Graves from the Past – InfoWars/Reese – 01/Dec/2021
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2361 views • December 03, 2021
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 01/Dec/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61a79f1beed1d377c65b7e90
-- A look back at some of Anthony Fauci’s crimes against humanity
- Comments:
• Fauci should be convicted and executed the same way he killed the beagles.
• Fauci is a filthy maggot.
• I understand the significance of this but why I am supposed to be scared of this guy? Is he evil on the highest level? Yes but look at the way he laughed and the way that liberal reporter tee’d him up softball after softball. He is pathetic, scared and knows he has hell coming. His laughter gave it away. That is the literal worst way to respond if you are guilty. A lot of the parents to kids getting vaccines choose to believe the fraud and think they are good. Also liberals trapped in the globalist system are so full of regret and low self esteem turned self hatred that they embrace the death of humanity because in their mind if they hit the lottery and were one of the survivors at the end then its their only shot to be somebody and if they die with the masses oh well they are trash anyway. I want humanity to win even if I exist in it or not and whether I am angry at my mistakes or not and that doesn’t change. I would sacrifice myself to save anyone especially children but I don’t know how, I overdosed on red pills and I need help that isn’t coming.
• Absolutely evil, we need to arrest these people!
• That's what Satanists do
• I saw Fauci in a interview last night. He was laughing his ass off about all the death threats and name calling he gets. He could care less and I found that inspiring. It's all just noise that in the end doesn't mean anything or change a thing he does.
• This is what happens when man is unhinged from God. They obey themselves and they do what they will.
• All this evidence against these people and they are still free, I guess if the law does not take care of them It will be up to WE THE PEOPLE .
• Pure EVIL! ANY PASTORS TELLING THEIR PARISHIONERS TO FOLLOW WHAT THIS DEMON SAYS IS NOT OF CHRIST
• Would you trust someone who thinks it's okay to torture animals to death with your children?
• If Fauci and his peers don't reap what they have sown in this life, they will reap it when they stand before God on Judgment Day.
• THAT MAN IS MORE ROTTEN THAN THE ROTHSCHILDS AND KISSINGER COMBINED, WHY IS HE STILL ALIVE, ARE YOU AMERICAN PEOPLE FUCKING PUSSIES???? POP THAT MUTHERFUCKER ONCE AND FOR ALL
• Six US presidents have had a chance to get Fauci out of office, yet he's still in the same job since 1984. Six administrations are responsible for the evils of Fauci dating back nearly 40 years.
• If this doesn't make you feel violence in your heart then I don't know what would. It's time to end this evil.
• Fauci must have done all these Satanic crimes with approval of the Government. He is still the Chief Health Advisor, helping the Tyrants to get away with everything.
• He won't escape justice.
• This is the most horrific thing I have ever heard or seen...I was also a foster child and they gave my twin sister mind altering drugs that ruined her emotionally and mentally. These pharma freaks have been doing all of this for years
• That terrorist Fauci needs to Die a painful death!
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61a79f1beed1d377c65b7e90
-- A look back at some of Anthony Fauci’s crimes against humanity
- Comments:
• Fauci should be convicted and executed the same way he killed the beagles.
• Fauci is a filthy maggot.
• I understand the significance of this but why I am supposed to be scared of this guy? Is he evil on the highest level? Yes but look at the way he laughed and the way that liberal reporter tee’d him up softball after softball. He is pathetic, scared and knows he has hell coming. His laughter gave it away. That is the literal worst way to respond if you are guilty. A lot of the parents to kids getting vaccines choose to believe the fraud and think they are good. Also liberals trapped in the globalist system are so full of regret and low self esteem turned self hatred that they embrace the death of humanity because in their mind if they hit the lottery and were one of the survivors at the end then its their only shot to be somebody and if they die with the masses oh well they are trash anyway. I want humanity to win even if I exist in it or not and whether I am angry at my mistakes or not and that doesn’t change. I would sacrifice myself to save anyone especially children but I don’t know how, I overdosed on red pills and I need help that isn’t coming.
• Absolutely evil, we need to arrest these people!
• That's what Satanists do
• I saw Fauci in a interview last night. He was laughing his ass off about all the death threats and name calling he gets. He could care less and I found that inspiring. It's all just noise that in the end doesn't mean anything or change a thing he does.
• This is what happens when man is unhinged from God. They obey themselves and they do what they will.
• All this evidence against these people and they are still free, I guess if the law does not take care of them It will be up to WE THE PEOPLE .
• Pure EVIL! ANY PASTORS TELLING THEIR PARISHIONERS TO FOLLOW WHAT THIS DEMON SAYS IS NOT OF CHRIST
• Would you trust someone who thinks it's okay to torture animals to death with your children?
• If Fauci and his peers don't reap what they have sown in this life, they will reap it when they stand before God on Judgment Day.
• THAT MAN IS MORE ROTTEN THAN THE ROTHSCHILDS AND KISSINGER COMBINED, WHY IS HE STILL ALIVE, ARE YOU AMERICAN PEOPLE FUCKING PUSSIES???? POP THAT MUTHERFUCKER ONCE AND FOR ALL
• Six US presidents have had a chance to get Fauci out of office, yet he's still in the same job since 1984. Six administrations are responsible for the evils of Fauci dating back nearly 40 years.
• If this doesn't make you feel violence in your heart then I don't know what would. It's time to end this evil.
• Fauci must have done all these Satanic crimes with approval of the Government. He is still the Chief Health Advisor, helping the Tyrants to get away with everything.
• He won't escape justice.
• This is the most horrific thing I have ever heard or seen...I was also a foster child and they gave my twin sister mind altering drugs that ruined her emotionally and mentally. These pharma freaks have been doing all of this for years
• That terrorist Fauci needs to Die a painful death!
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