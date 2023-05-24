Quo Vadis





May 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje on Life After Death.





What happens after we die?





The answer to that question is given directly by Our Lady of Medjugorje.





As a mother does with her children, Mary, the kindest of mothers, also gives us messages, encouragements, suggestions, and sometimes reproaches.





Since 1981, our Heavenly Mother in Medjugorje has been constantly sending us messages through 6 seers.





Our Lady explains to us, within the limits of our human understanding, how to deal with some mysteries of our faith.





Our Lady speaks to us with her messages and helps us understand the true meaning of life and death





Message from the Queen of Peace of Medjugorje, July 24, 1982): At the moment of death, a person leaves the earth in full consciousness: the kind we have now.





At the moment of death, a person is aware of the separation of the soul from the body.





It is wrong to teach people that a person is born several times and that the soul passes into different bodies.





We are born only once and after death the body disintegrates and will never live again.





Every man will then receive a transformed body.





Even those who have done a lot of evil during their earthly life can go straight to Heaven if at the end of their lives they sincerely repent of their sins, confess and take communion.





Message of the Queen of Peace of Medjugorje, July 25, 1982:

Today many are going to hell.





God allows his children to suffer in hell because they have committed very serious and unforgivable sins.





Those who go to hell have no chance of knowing a better fate.





The souls of the damned do not repent and continue to reject God. And they curse him even more than before when they were on earth.





They become part of hell and do not want to be released from that place.





PURGATORY Message of the Queen of Peace (Medjugorje, November 2, 1983) Most people, when they die, go to Purgatory.





Even a very large number go to hell. Only a small number of souls go directly to Heaven.





It would be better to give up everything so that at the moment of your death you will be taken directly to heaven.





Message of the Queen of Peace of Medjugojre, July 20, 1982: There are many souls in Purgatory, and among them are people consecrated to God, pray for them at least seven Lord's Prayers and the Creed.





Many souls have been in Purgatory for a long time because no one is praying for them.





There are different levels in purgatory: the lowest ones are close to hell, while the higher ones gradually approach heaven.





Message of the Queen of Peace (Medjugorje, November 2, 1982) The souls in Purgatory await your prayers and sacrifices.





Message of the Queen of Peace, Medjugorje, November 6, 1986:





Dear children, today I want to invite you to pray for the souls in Purgatory every day.





Every soul needs prayer and grace to reach God and God's love.





With this, you too, dear children, get new advocates who will help you in your life to understand that earthly things are not important to you. that heaven itself is the goal you must strive for.





Therefore, dear children, pray without ceasing so that you can help yourself and others, whose prayers will bring joy.





Thank you for answering my call!





