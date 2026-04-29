President Trump Tells Allies To Pay Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
...For The Protection America Has Been Giving Them For Free For 80 Years
* Monetizing America’s security umbrella was long overdue.
* With the Iran war, it is coming to a head.
* Some allies will walk away — and good riddance.
* Others will start paying their own bills.
* Either way, the day is coming when America is no longer the sucker at every table.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (29 April 2026)