President Trump Tells Allies To Pay Up

...For The Protection America Has Been Giving Them For Free For 80 Years

* Monetizing America’s security umbrella was long overdue.

* With the Iran war, it is coming to a head.

* Some allies will walk away — and good riddance.

* Others will start paying their own bills.

* Either way, the day is coming when America is no longer the sucker at every table.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (29 April 2026)

https://youtu.be/crfDjxz34Dk