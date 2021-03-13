Jesus Healing 2: Tuberculosis 9-years 8-months (miracle)

19-year old Georgie Carter (Milltown, Indiana) had TB for 9-years and 8-months, weighed 37-pounds; jumped out of bed with a miracle. Jesus appeared to the mother of the girl and said "Who's this?" Then, He showed her a vision of 3 men approaching seconds before it happened.



Pastor Branham who was one of the three men, entered the house and went up to the girl and said, "Sister Georgie, even the Lord Jesus, Who you love and trusted all this time, has met me in the woods, and said that I must come and you would be made well. Therefore, in obedience to the commission that was just given me some few moments ago in the woods, I take you by the hand, and say, 'In the Name of Jesus Christ, stand to your feet and be made well.'"



Georgie leapt out of bed jumping to her feet. The mother screamed and fainted, her sister ran down the road screaming and her father ran into the house to see what was happening.



Sermon 51-0721: Life Of Demons And Afflictions (Toledo, Ohio)



This excerpt is taken from "William Branham Read Along Sermons".