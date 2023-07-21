Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sen. Rand Paul's office destroyed in a fire, a day after announcing Fauci referred for investigation.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2065 Subscribers
Shop now
177 views
Published a day ago

BREAKING: Senator Rand Paul's office was destroyed this morning in a fire, this comes a day after announcing Fauci had been referred for investigation.



source:

https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1682461045657595905?s=20

Keywords
sen rand pauloffice destroyedin a firefauci referred for investigation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket