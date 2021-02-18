Trump's, Sun-tzu Art of War Plan

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Trump is out of sight, but not out of the fight. He reveals his attack strategy for dealing with the enemy of America, whether Foreign or Domestic. He'll be back sooner than you think, especially if you have made him your enemy.