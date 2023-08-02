The COUTTS 4 - Former Police Detective Tells Us About Canada's Political Prisoners.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have lied to the General Public. they have stated that four guys who have families and businesses to run somehow conspired to murder police officers. it never happened and they know it.





FOUR innocent men have been locked up for 530 days without a trial. Canada is a hardcore fundamentalist communist dump that is more eager to harm, incarcerate and kill its citizens than it is building itself up as a nation.





We are in very sad times so we invited former police officer and investigator Donald Best to explain what the law says that we are allowed to explain about the COUTTS 4.





We need to change how our nation runs before our nation runs us all UNDER the ground.





