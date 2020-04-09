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As a Great Depression looms over America! People are getting prepared for civil unrest! Are you? Pt2
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49 views • April 09, 2020
In this second report from The Man Made Survival Show we talk about how the US government is pulling all the stops, the number of people filling for unemployment, the economic collapse that’s is already here and the devastating outcome it’s having throughout the country.
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
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Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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