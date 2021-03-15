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The Covid Vaccine Is Killing America's Warriors
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1664 views • March 15, 2021
Another monumentally Legendary athlete is taken out by the covid vaccine. Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who has always been in pristine physical shape ruled the 1980's as a middleweight boxing champion. But at the young age of 66, Hagler is dead. Not by natural causes. Not by covid itself. But by the covid vaccine. While vaccine deaths affecting young and old continue to fly under the radar.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604fa04fc2b1d1451214ec7d
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604fa04fc2b1d1451214ec7d
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