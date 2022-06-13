X-FILE XY-WWZ 23 23-War of Seed GENEsis 3:15 3:22 WARp SpEED Tree of Life(FAIL) [12.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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+ Blood of Jesus!

Trump's Operation Warp Speed (OWS) was a public–private partnership initiated by the United States government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump%27s+Operation+Warp+Speed+&t=h_&ia=web

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Only by the Blood of Jesus! Read your Bible and pray always for discernment.God bless you all. 6/14 – 6/21 summer is nigh.





e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Many Fish Many Fishers

6463 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MnCb8apTZZS4/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b







