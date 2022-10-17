Rob Roos, Member of the European Parliament, joined Tucker Carlson to discuss one of the greatest scandals of our time. COVID passports and mandates placed millions of people outside society. But there was NO evidence the vaccine would even stop the transmission. This should have massive political consequences.
