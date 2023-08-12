VLOG The USA is going downhill fast

California passed a no gas engines for anything that has to do with your lawn etc.?





Mowers, edgers, and blowers, gardeners, 3 men on a truck crew need about 50 batteries to make it through the day, about a 30K investment to convert to all electric? 12 year old slaves mining lithium?





Home depot $799 for a battery mower, $299 for an edger and $199 for a blower.





I was thinking I'll get all new gas equipment now but my wife reminded me they will outlaw all of it soon enough. Were hosed?





I was at the grocery store and it's 105 degrees out and people are sitting in their electric cars at the chargers waiting about 30-45 minutes to charge, plus it costs $20-$25?





I see Michigan passed a “No offending the LGBTQ+ crowd, it is now a felony to mis-gender one of then, $10,000 fine, 5 years in jail?

