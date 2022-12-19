The Bible's Many Commands to Separate From Unbelievers

As the satanists are feeling more and more unwanted as their plans are revealed, they are lashing out in rage and attacking the various platforms of truth that are exposing their evils, where YHWH is allowing this to take place as a test to see who loves His message of hope enough to then walk in His Laws of love with Him or not. Therefore there are only two sides in this war: YHWH worshipers and satan worshipers. Those undecided and still trying to straddle the fence will be classified as lukewarm and considered on the side of the satan worshipers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.