Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Bible's Many Commands to Separate From Unbelievers
36 views
channel image
Biblical Solution
Published a day ago |

As the satanists are feeling more and more unwanted as their plans are revealed, they are lashing out in rage and attacking the various platforms of truth that are exposing their evils, where YHWH is allowing this to take place as a test to see who loves His message of hope enough to then walk in His Laws of love with Him or not. Therefore there are only two sides in this war: YHWH worshipers and satan worshipers.  Those undecided and still trying to straddle the fence will be classified as lukewarm and considered on the side of the satan worshipers.

Please come out from among them before its too late to do so, that you might be spared the increasing evils that are yet to come.
And as they attack these platforms, please note that we have two channels that we are uploading our videos on these days trying to stay ahead of their attacks on our sharing of the deepest of all truth, which is YHWH's truth!

Our Brighteon channel:
"Biblical Solution"
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinw

Our BitChute channel:

Keywords
holyecclesiacome out of her my peopleset apart

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket