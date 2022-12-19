The Bible's Many Commands to Separate From Unbelievers

As the satanists are feeling more and more unwanted as their plans are revealed, they are lashing out in rage and attacking the various platforms of truth that are exposing their evils, where YHWH is allowing this to take place as a test to see who loves His message of hope enough to then walk in His Laws of love with Him or not. Therefore there are only two sides in this war: YHWH worshipers and satan worshipers. Those undecided and still trying to straddle the fence will be classified as lukewarm and considered on the side of the satan worshipers.

Please come out from among them before its too late to do so, that you might be spared the increasing evils that are yet to come.

And as they attack these platforms, please note that we have two channels that we are uploading our videos on these days trying to stay ahead of their attacks on our sharing of the deepest of all truth, which is YHWH's truth!





Our Brighteon channel:

"Biblical Solution"

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinw





Our BitChute channel:



