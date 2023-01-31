TYRE NICHOLS: ANOTHER SET UP

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Wow, theure really on it right now ai t they? Holy smokes the bullshit is getting thick. Wether that was real of fake, it's intention is to scare you, s t oke fear and destroy public relations with authority. It was to send a message. Zero doubt about it. So regardless if it was real, it WAS scripted... just for you. Hit meeeee! [email protected]