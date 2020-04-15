“Magicians” Prove A Spiritual World Exists - Demonic Activity Caught On Video (New Edition)

This video is an examination of some of the most well-known “magicians” in the world. The video examines many of their “magic” acts. These acts are impossible for a human being to perform without the assistance of a spirit or spirits. The video also shows overwhelming evidence that connects many different "magicians" to demons. The video proves that these "magicians" are really sorcerers who use demonic power to perform their "tricks".



Note: In this video, the term "supernatural" is not used in the strictly theological sense, which would distinguish between the "supernatural" (that which is above nature) and the "preternatural" (that which is beyond nature). Rather, all things that are beyond nature are called "supernatural," as the term would be understood by the majority of people in the culture.



Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.