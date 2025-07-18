Israel and its Samson option

EXPOSED: Israel’s Secret Nuke “Apocalypse” vs US & The World

Katie and Ken McCarthy discuss Israel’s not-so-secret nukes, their “Samson Option” threat to destroy the entire world, the surprising relationship between Israel & France, and how it all relates to JFK’s assassination.

To see the rest of the discussion with Ken McCarthy, please join us on Patreon at - https://www.patreon.com/posts/patreon-ken-134219725

00:00 The “samson option” and what it means for Israel’s nukes



01:49 Relationship between Israel & France, trained & armed Zionist terrorists

03:31 “Thug nation” Israel invaded Egypt for Suez Canal for France, Rothschilds



05:39 Israeli intelligence supported France’s genocide in Algeria



06:30 JFK’s position on Israel’s nuclear program

Ken McCarthy is the author of "JFK and RFK's Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism: The Documentary Evidence," and “John F. Kennedy Anti-Imperialist: His Character and Intentions Revealed in Five Speeches and One Telegram.

" **Please support The Katie Halper Show ** For bonus content, exclusive interviews, to support independent media & to help make this program possible, please join us on Patreon -

https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow

Mirrored - Katie Halper

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net