Israel and its Samson option

EXPOSED: Israel’s Secret Nuke “Apocalypse” vs US & The World
Katie and Ken McCarthy discuss Israel’s not-so-secret nukes, their “Samson Option” threat to destroy the entire world, the surprising relationship between Israel & France, and how it all relates to JFK’s assassination.
00:00 The “samson option” and what it means for Israel’s nukes
01:49 Relationship between Israel & France, trained & armed Zionist terrorists
03:31 “Thug nation” Israel invaded Egypt for Suez Canal for France, Rothschilds
05:39 Israeli intelligence supported France’s genocide in Algeria
06:30 JFK’s position on Israel’s nuclear program
Ken McCarthy is the author of "JFK and RFK's Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism: The Documentary Evidence," and “John F. Kennedy Anti-Imperialist: His Character and Intentions Revealed in Five Speeches and One Telegram.
Ken McCarthy is the author of "JFK and RFK's Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism: The Documentary Evidence," and "John F. Kennedy Anti-Imperialist: His Character and Intentions Revealed in Five Speeches and One Telegram."
https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow
Mirrored - Katie Halper
