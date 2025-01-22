BGMCTV Parash 14 Va'eira “I Appeared” Sh’mot (Exodus) 6:2-9:35

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parash 14 Va'eira “I Appeared” Sh’mot (Exodus) 6:2-9:35
Focus Sh’mot/Exodus 6 – 7
God encourages Moshe/Moses, and promises to show wonders upon Pharaoh, and to bring out his people with a strong hand, Exo_6:1. He confirms this promise by his essential name Yehovah, Exo_6:2, Exo_6:3; by the covenant he had made with their fathers, Exo_6:4, Exo_6:5. Sends Moshe with a fresh message to the Hebrews, full of the most gracious promises, and confirms the whole by appealing to the name in which his unchangeable existence is implied, Exo_6:6-8. Moshe delivers the message to the Israelites, but through anguish of spirit they do not believe, Exo_6:9. He receives a new commission to go to Pharaoh, Exo_6:10, Exo_6:11. He excuses himself on account of his unreadiness of speech, Exo_6:12. The Lord gives him and Aaron a charge both to Pharaoh and to the children of Israel, Exo_6:13. The genealogy of Reuben, Exo_6:14; of Simeon, Exo_6:15; of Levi, from whom descended Gershon, Kohath, and Merari, Exo_6:16. The sons of Gershon, Exo_6:17; of Kohath, Exo_6:15; of Merari, Exo_6:19. The marriage of Amram and Jochebed, Exo_6:20. The sons of Izhar and Uzziel, the brothers of Amram, Exo_6:21, Exo_6:22. Marriage of Aaron and Elisheba, and the birth of their sons, Nadab, Abihu, Eleazar, and Ithamar, Exo_6:23. The sons of Korah, the nephew of Aaron, Exo_6:24. The marriage of Eleazar to one of the daughters of Putiel, and the birth of Phinehas, Exo_6:25. These genealogical accounts introduced for the sake of showing the line of descent of Moses and Aaron, Exo_6:26, Exo_6:27. A recapitulation of the commission delivered to Moses and Aaron, Exo_6:29, and a repetition of the excuse formerly made by Moses, Exo_6:30.