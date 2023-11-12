Create New Account
The Giants that Fall Dream 11-10-23 @11:30pm; 11-11-23@3:30pm & 12:29pm (Uploaded 11-12-23)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A dream from my lovely Jesus about giants coming after the remnant of Jesus Christ who have been left behind after war has already begun and how the angels of God and the 14400 helps them.


Philippians 2:9-11

9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:


10 That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;


11 And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.


