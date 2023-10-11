Create New Account
The Mayor of Gaza - Wants the International Community to Support the Victims of Israel's indiscriminate Attacks on Civilians - Bombing of the Besieged Enclave
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

Red Media talked in Gaza to the City's Mayor demanding that the international community "support the victims" of Israel's scorched earth bombing of the besieged enclave. Dr. Yahya al-Sarraj said Israel's indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas which has killed hundreds and left hundreds of thousands homeless is "against international law".

