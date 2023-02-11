Post-Vac-Syndrom | Diskurs (Deutsch)

Nach seiner zweiten Covid-19-Impfung vor 1.5 Jahren erleidet Mirko Schmidt eine Hirnhaut- und eine Herzmuskelentzündung. Der Zusammenhang zur Impfung sei laut seinen Ärzten «sehr wahrscheinlich».
Seither hat sich der Vater dreier kleiner Kinder nie mehr ganz erholt. Er ist rasch erschöpft und erleidet immer wieder Zusammenbrüche. Vor seiner Erkrankung Professor der Sportwissenschaft an der Universität Bern ist er heute – am Post-Vac-Syndrom erkrankt – zu 100 Prozent arbeitsunfähig.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.