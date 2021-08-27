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24,000 Australian Kids to be jabbed in a stadium WITHOUT parental consent! [17.08.2021]
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0 view • August 27, 2021
The Australian government has announced a plan to seize 24,000 children and “vaccinate” them with an experimental COVID medicine. This is to be done at a stadium in Melbourne, where a “quarantine camp” has been set up. Incredibly, parents will not be permitted to attend and will be subject to an “on-the-spot” $5,000 fine for non-compliance (https://nationalfile.com/australian-government-to-seize-24000-children-vaccinate-them-without-parents-present-in-massive-stadium/).
In 2018 Australia enacted harsh compulsory vaccination laws–so, as shocking as it is, this is nothing new.
There is a report, which I have not been able to confirm, that three children “collapsed” immediately upon receiving the shot.
Freedom’s just another word for something they don’t seem to have in Australia anymore.
Has this world gone completely barking mad? Is this how we want to live from now on–herded like livestock by the government every time a germ pops up?
We don’t know what effect the experimental vaccines will have on people years ahead of now. It’s all new, there hasn’t been time to find out. “Oops! Ten years later, you’re sterile. Who knew?”
Do we expect a Biden regime to defend our civil liberties?
A Mom Looking Up - WordPress.com
https://amomlookingup.wordpress.com
https://leeduigon.com/2021/08/18/australia-to-seize-and-vaccinate-24000-children/
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2 Kids DEAD After 24,000 Children Herded Into Stadium for JAB!https://brandnewtube.com › watch
Oversæt denne side
19. aug. 2021 — Stew Peters spoke with an Australian ex-military official who confirmed that AT LEAST two children are dead after being inoculated in a mass ...
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/2-kids-dead-after-24-000-children-herded-into-stadium-for-jab_EuGNL2ZdL4ma1t7.html
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=brandnewtube+24%2C000+kids+to+be+jabbed+in+a+stadium+without+parent&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Australian Government To Seize 24,000 Children, Vaccinate Them Without Parents Present In Massive Stadium
This is not embellishment, nor is it an exaggeration. This is actually happening.
The Australian government is going to seize 24,000 children from it’s citizens and place them in a stadium quarantine camp to be forcibly vaccinated. Parents will not be allowed to attend.
As was reported by the Daily Expose in the United Kingdom and Red State in the United States, Australia’s Brad Hazzard, the Minister for Health and Medical Research, has told parents in a press conference that 24,000 children will be sent to a stadium to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, and parents will not allowed to be present. Hazzard insisted to parents that their children would be “well looked after.”
https://nationalfile.com/australian-government-to-seize-24000-children-vaccinate-them-without-parents-present-in-massive-stadium/
--
The David Vance Channel - AltNewsMedia.net
17 Aug 2021 - 922 Views
https://brandnewtube.com/v/LwK67E
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/24-000-kids-to-be-jabbed-in-a-stadium-without-parental-consent_ZvTjbFWeU1R9PbR.html
https://brandnewtube.com/@TheDavidVanceChannel
In 2018 Australia enacted harsh compulsory vaccination laws–so, as shocking as it is, this is nothing new.
There is a report, which I have not been able to confirm, that three children “collapsed” immediately upon receiving the shot.
Freedom’s just another word for something they don’t seem to have in Australia anymore.
Has this world gone completely barking mad? Is this how we want to live from now on–herded like livestock by the government every time a germ pops up?
We don’t know what effect the experimental vaccines will have on people years ahead of now. It’s all new, there hasn’t been time to find out. “Oops! Ten years later, you’re sterile. Who knew?”
Do we expect a Biden regime to defend our civil liberties?
A Mom Looking Up - WordPress.com
https://amomlookingup.wordpress.com
https://leeduigon.com/2021/08/18/australia-to-seize-and-vaccinate-24000-children/
--
2 Kids DEAD After 24,000 Children Herded Into Stadium for JAB!https://brandnewtube.com › watch
Oversæt denne side
19. aug. 2021 — Stew Peters spoke with an Australian ex-military official who confirmed that AT LEAST two children are dead after being inoculated in a mass ...
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/2-kids-dead-after-24-000-children-herded-into-stadium-for-jab_EuGNL2ZdL4ma1t7.html
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=brandnewtube+24%2C000+kids+to+be+jabbed+in+a+stadium+without+parent&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Australian Government To Seize 24,000 Children, Vaccinate Them Without Parents Present In Massive Stadium
This is not embellishment, nor is it an exaggeration. This is actually happening.
The Australian government is going to seize 24,000 children from it’s citizens and place them in a stadium quarantine camp to be forcibly vaccinated. Parents will not be allowed to attend.
As was reported by the Daily Expose in the United Kingdom and Red State in the United States, Australia’s Brad Hazzard, the Minister for Health and Medical Research, has told parents in a press conference that 24,000 children will be sent to a stadium to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, and parents will not allowed to be present. Hazzard insisted to parents that their children would be “well looked after.”
https://nationalfile.com/australian-government-to-seize-24000-children-vaccinate-them-without-parents-present-in-massive-stadium/
--
The David Vance Channel - AltNewsMedia.net
17 Aug 2021 - 922 Views
https://brandnewtube.com/v/LwK67E
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/24-000-kids-to-be-jabbed-in-a-stadium-without-parental-consent_ZvTjbFWeU1R9PbR.html
https://brandnewtube.com/@TheDavidVanceChannel
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